Coronavirus: How sporting world changed during March

A selection of striking photographs showing how sport has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic in March.

By BBC Sport

Wembley Stadium, London, 1 March: The month started with Manchester City celebrating their third League Cup win in succession - and their fourth in five years - with victory over Aston Villa at a packed Wembley (Photo by Getty Images)

Turin, Italy, 8 March: Ashley Young, of Inter Milan, in action during the Serie A match against Juventus played behind closed doors at Allianz Stadium. This was after the Italian Government had issued a list of new guidelines in a bid to stop the virus (Photo by Getty Images)



California, United States, 8 March: Courtmaster Jeffrey Brooker cleans an empty centre court at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden after the BNP Paribas Open was cancelled. (Photo by Getty Images)



Athens, Greece, 12 March: An athlete carries the Olympic torch during the flame handover ceremony, which was the first since 1984 to be held without spectators. (Photo by Getty Images Europe)



Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, UK, 13 March: Spectators use hand sanitiser on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. (Photo by Getty Images)



Tokyo, Japan, 15 March: Katsuhiko Nakajima and watching fans wear face masks during the 'Wrestle-1' Pro-Wrestling at the Ota City General Gymnasium. (Photo by Getty Images)



Porto Alegre, Brazil, 15 March: Gremio players enter the field wearing masks before the match against Sao Luiz which was played behind closed doors at Arena do Gremio Stadium. (Photo by Getty Images)



Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, 20 March: Workers play cricket wearing face masks despite government instructions to limit public gatherings. (Photo by Getty Images)



Dusseldorf, Germany, 21 March: Johannes Weissenfeld, member of the German rowing eight, trains on the balcony of his apartment following the temporary closure of training facilities in Germany. (Photo by Getty Images)



Los Angeles, United States, 26 March: People sit on a hill overlooking Dodger Stadium on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day. (Photo by Getty Images)



Minsk, Belarus, 28 March: Football fans have their temperatures checked before the Belarus Championship football match between FC Minsk and FC Dinamo Minsk. A capacity 3,000 crowd attended the game as football continues to be played in Belarus. (Photo by Getty Images)



Tokyo, Japan, 31 March: A countdown clock shows the adjusted time remaining for the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games outside Tokyo station. (Photo by Getty Images)

