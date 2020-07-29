Coronavirus-linked hunger kills 10,000 children per month, UN warns

+ ↺ − 16 px

As the coronavirus outbreak and its restrictions are pushing already hungry communities over the edge, COVID-19-linked hunger is leading to the deaths of 10,000 more children per month over the first year of the pandemic, according to an urgent call to action from the United Nations, Daily Sabah reports.

Now as lockdowns and international trade routes disrupt vital aid supplies, the U.N. has warned that the coronavirus pandemic could have an "intergenerational effect" on the health of millions of children. Based on the worst-case scenario written by the U.N. experts, nearly 180,000 children could die this year alone where the pandemic could cause young children to miss 50% of their nutritional care and treatment services.

Further, more than 550,000 additional children each month are being struck by what is called wasting, according to the U.N. – malnutrition that manifests in spindly limbs and distended bellies. Wasting and stunting can permanently damage children physically and mentally, transforming individual tragedies into a generational catastrophe.

"The food security effects of the COVID crisis are going to reflect many years from now," said Francesco Branca, head of nutrition for the World Health Organization (WHO). "There is going to be a societal effect."

Wasting is responsible for one in 10 infant deaths in low- and middle-income countries, and recent research suggested the pandemic will throw an additional 140 million people into extreme poverty, that is, living off less than $1.90 a day. Even before COVID-19, there were an estimated 47 million children under 5 who were moderately or severely wasted, most living in sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

In countries already experiencing a humanitarian crisis, the U.N. children's fund (UNICEF) has warned that up to 100% essential nutrition services could be disrupted.

In Burkina Faso, for example, one in five young children is chronically malnourished. Food prices have spiked, and 12 million of the country’s 20 million residents don’t get enough to eat.

News.Az