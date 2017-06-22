Costa Rica's Foreign Minister to visit Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Costa Rican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Religion Manuel Gonsalez Sanz is to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on June 23.

According to News.Az, as part of the visit the Costa Rican Foreign Minister will meet his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov and other officials of the country.

The sides will discuss the prospects of developing bilateral ties and exchange views about the processes ongoing in the region and the world.

By the information, as part of the visit Manuel Gonsalez Sanz will hold negotiations on the opening of the Costa Rican embassy to Azerbaijan.

To recall, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister paid an official visit to Costa Rica on June 1.

During the visit, the sides made a joint statement for the press.

At the press conference, the Ministers once again noted that they support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries within the international recognized borders. They also stressed the unacceptability of changing internationally recognized state borders through the use of force.

Manuel Gonzalez San also noted the importance of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in accordance with the generally recognized principles and norms of international law, primarily on the basis of respecting and ensuring the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of Azerbaijan, as well as relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

News.Az

News.Az