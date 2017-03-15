Coulthard: Audience to witness tough competition at F1 race in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

David Coulthard, the famous Formula 1 racing driver from the UK, says there is a lot of progress in the preparatory work for the next Formula 1 race in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku.

Speaking in a press conference in Baku Mar. 15 after familiarizing himself with the Baku City Circuit, Coulthard said it is a great honor for him to be invited to Baku on eve of the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Trend reports.

The 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held in Baku on June 23-25.

Coulthard expressed confidence that the Formula 1 race to be held this summer in Baku will be even more interesting than the one held last year.

Narrow sections of the circuit will create more difficulties for the F1 cars, and, as a result, the audience will witness a more tough competition, he added.

Coulthard said he is looking forward to returning to Baku again this summer.

News.Az

News.Az