Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights meet with Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe, Dunja Mijatovic, visited the Western Azerbaijan Community on October 23, 2023, and held meetings with the Community leadership and a group of Azerbaijani refugees from Armenia.

During the meeting with the Deputy Chairman of the Community's Youth Union, MP Kamal Jafarov and other leaders, extensive information was given about the forced expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, and it was emphasized that the international community should take urgent measures regarding this violation of human rights, the Community’s press service told News.Az.

The representatives of the Community pointed out that Armenia grossly violates international law, including the human rights conventions of the Council of Europe, by expelling Azerbaijanis from Armenia and preventing their return. In this regard, it was noted that the co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on Armenia and the Commissioner for Human Rights should deal with the issue, and it was emphasized that discrimination on ethnic grounds in the issue of the right of return is inadmissible.

The representatives of the community stated that the Western Azerbaijan Community is ready for a dialogue with the Armenian government for a peaceful and fair solution to the issue. The Community called on Ms. Mijatovic to support the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homes, including by conducting an impartial investigation into the violations, organizing thematic visits to Armenia and putting pressure on this state.

Later, Mijatovic met with a group of Azerbaijani refugees from Armenia. The refugees shared their memories of the forced deportation from Armenia, where they pointed out facts such as the destruction of cemeteries and historical monuments belonging to Azerbaijanis, and the killing of more than 200 Azerbaijanis during the deportation. Professor Gulchohra Mammadova from Vedi , Ali Eyvazov from Boyuk Garakilsa districts of Armenia and others gave detailed testimonies about the wrongdoings committed against Azerbaijanis.

Professor Ahliman Amiraslanov from Basarkecher district of Armenia, the Chairperson of the Council of Elders of the Community, said that Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia have been waiting for their return for 35 years. Noting that every day that passes without the homeland increases the suffering of refugees, he emphasized that it is unacceptable to put this issue aside on the pretext of the fact that certain time has passed since their expulsion. Indeed, the refugees' 35-year yearning for their homeland should not be used to deny their right to return.

Commissioner Mijatovic noted that she understands the importance of the right of return of refugees, including the Azerbaijani refugees from Armenia, and stated that the solution of this issue requires political will. She informed the Community members about her mandate and the purposes of his visit to the region, and noted that she would deal with the issues raised by the Community members within her mandate.









News.Az