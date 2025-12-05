Countries withdraw after Israel cleared for Eurovision 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s confirmation for participation in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest triggered swift backlash on Thursday, with several national broadcasters announcing they will withdraw from next year’s competition.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) voted during its General Assembly in Geneva to allow Israeli broadcaster KAN to compete in the contest, which will be held in Vienna, Austria, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Spain was the first to announce that it would neither take part in nor broadcast Eurovision 2026. RTVE said Israel’s participation, combined with “political interference” and continued tensions surrounding Gaza, made it impossible to view the event as a neutral cultural platform. “The situation in Gaza, despite the ceasefire and the approval of the peace process, and Israel's use of the contest for political purposes, is making it increasingly difficult to maintain Eurovision as a neutral cultural event,” RTVE Secretary General Alfonso Morales said.

The Netherlands’ AVROTROS followed suit, saying the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and concerns over press freedom made participation incompatible with the broadcaster’s values. Ireland’s RTE also withdrew, stating that taking part “remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of life in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there.”

Slovenia’s national broadcaster confirmed it would not participate either. Chairwoman Natalija Gorscak said the decision was made “on behalf of the 20,000 children who died in Gaza,” adding that the broadcaster could not support a contest that includes Israel under current circumstances.

Responses across Europe varied. Belgium’s Flemish broadcaster VRT said it will continue to broadcast the event, while French-speaking RTBF — responsible for selecting Belgium's 2026 contestant — has not yet announced its position. Iceland’s RUV board of directors is set to meet to discuss whether the broadcaster will participate given Israel’s inclusion.

The withdrawals mark one of the most significant political ruptures in Eurovision’s recent history, revealing deep divisions among broadcasters over the contest’s stance amid the ongoing Gaza crisis.

News.Az