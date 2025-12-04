Eurovision to discuss Israel’s participation amid boycott threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) will meet on Thursday to decide whether Israel can compete in Eurovision 2026, following threats from some countries to boycott the contest if it is allowed to participate amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

The discussion will also cover new rules designed to prevent political influence in the voting process, following accusations that Israel improperly promoted its 2025 entrant, Yuval Raphael, who finished second. Broadcasters from Spain, Slovenia, Ireland, and the Netherlands have expressed concerns over Israel’s participation due to the war in Gaza, where more than 70,000 Palestinians have reportedly died since October 2023, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

German Culture Minister Wolfram Weimer and Austria’s host broadcaster ORF support Israel’s inclusion, emphasizing that the contest should remain neutral and open to all eligible countries. KAN, Israel’s public broadcaster, is preparing changes to its selection process and will present its position at the meeting.

Under the new EBU rules, an expanded professional jury will account for 50% of votes in the semi-finals, while audience members will be limited to 10 votes each. The outcome of the meeting could result in a vote on Israel’s participation if consensus is not reached.

News.Az