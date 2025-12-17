Coursera to acquire Udemy, forming $2.5B AI learning firm

+ ↺ − 16 px

Online education platforms Coursera and Udemy are set to merge in an all-stock deal, creating a $2.5 billion firm focused on AI and workforce training. Udemy shareholders will receive 0.8 Coursera shares per Udemy share, valuing the company at around $930 million.

The merger comes amid a post-pandemic slowdown in course enrollments, with both companies aiming to scale and attract enterprise clients. The combined platform will target corporate demand for AI, data science, and software development training, as companies invest in reskilling employees for the generative AI era, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Coursera, known for partnering with universities and offering degree programs, has increasingly focused on enterprise clients, while Udemy operates a marketplace of independent instructors. Shares of online education firms have struggled this year, with Udemy down 35% and Coursera down 7%, due to competition and investor caution over AI investments.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of next year, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals.

News.Az