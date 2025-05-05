Court reviews protocols on massacre by Armenian armed forces in Balligaya village

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the hearing at the Baku Military Court on Monday, protocols related to the massacre committed in the village of Balligaya of the Goranboy district on August 28, 1992, were announced and examined, News.Az reports.

According to the documents, residents of the Naghdali village of Lachin district, who were temporarily resettled in the shacks nearby the Gulustan forest in the Balligaya village of the Goranboy district following the occupation of the Lachin district, were shot at by firearms by the Armenian armed forces on August 28, 1992 at approximately 05:00, as a result of which 24 people were killed and 9 were wounded.

Of those killed during the massacre, 7 were under-18, 4 were persons over 60 years, in total, 13 were women and 11 men.

According to the crime scene inspection report, it was determined that internally displaced persons from the Lachin district were resettled in a building called the “Finnish house” and 4 shacks in the mountainous part of the Balligaya village. They were killed that night by approximately 9 Armenian servicemen using firearms in a generally dangerous manner, and their shacks were set on fire. The “Finnish house” was completely burnt out, and the bodies of a woman and 6 children were found inside, while 6 bodies were retrieved from the 1st shack, 4 bodies from the 2nd shack, 1 wounded child and 2 bodies from the 3rd shack, 2 bodies from the 4th shack and 2 wounded children, and 3 bodies were found near the “Belarus” tractor.

The trial continues for Armenian nationals accused of crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, acts of terrorism, waging and preparing for an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, forcible seizure and retention of power, and financing terrorism, among other offenses related to Armenia’s military aggression. The next court hearing is scheduled for May 8.

