Courtois set to extend contract with Real Madrid until 2027

  Sports
Courtois set to extend contract with Real Madrid until 2027
Photo: Sky Sports

Real Madrid and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois have reached an agreement to extend his contract until June 2027.

The Belgian shot-stopper, whose current deal ran until 2026, has added an extra year to his contract, solidifying his role as a cornerstone of the club’s long-term project, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Despite suffering a serious injury two seasons ago, the club maintains full confidence in Courtois, viewing him as a key figure for the team’s success.

This renewal not only ensures stability in goal but also highlights the mutual commitment between the player and the club, a relationship that has already proven to be immensely successful.


News.Az 

