COVID-19 cases in Armenia exceed 35 thousand

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of July 21, 35 254 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Armenia. The number of infected in one day has grown by 273.

According to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the country, 24 206 people have recovered so far, while 10 171 are getting treatment.

The total death toll reached 662, as 12 other patients died with COVID-19.

Yesterday, Armenia reported 34 981 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 650 deaths. As part of the fight against COVID-19, the country declared a state of emergency from March 16 to August 12.

News.Az

News.Az