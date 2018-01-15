Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies in a London hotel aged 46

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan has died suddenly at a hotel aged 46, her publicist has confirmed, Daily Mail reports.

The Irish rock star, who has recently been performing with a band called D.A.R.K, was staying in London while recording.

Her publicist did not comment on how she died, other than it say it was 'sudden' and that her family are 'devastated'.

A statement from her publicist said: 'Irish and international singer Dolores O'Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old.

'The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.

'Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.'

O'Riordan, who was born in Limerick, last posted a picture of herself with her cat on Twitter on January 4 with the caption: 'Bye bye Gio. We're off to Ireland.'



Her band had recently played in South America, and she tweeted pictures of fans in Lima, Peru in December.

The Cranberries last released an album in early 2017, but a US and European tour was cancelled in July due to health reasons concerning O'Riordan.

In a statement, the band explained that she was suffering from an 'ongoing back problem' and that doctors had advised her to pull out of all her upcoming gigs.

Last year she revealed that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2015, having battled with depression during much of her career.

She told Metro: 'There are two ends of the spectrum — you can get extremely depressed and dark and lose interest in the things you love to do, then you can get super manic.

'I was at the hypomanic side of the spectrum on and off for a long period but generally you can only last at that end for around three months before you hit rock bottom and go down into depression.

'When you’re manic you don’t sleep and get very paranoid. So I’m dealing with it with medication.'

Formed in Limerick, Ireland, The Cranberries became international stars in the 1990s with hits including Zombie and Linger.

The band split up in 2003 but reunited several years later, last releasing the acoustic album Something Else in 2017.

In 2014, she was accused of assaulting three police officers and a flight attendant during a flight from New York to Ireland. She pleaded guilty and was fined €6,000.

News.Az

News.Az