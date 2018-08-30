Criminal case launched against Dan Bilzerian who illegally crossed Azerbaijani border and committed unlawful acts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General`s Office has opened a criminal case against foreign citizen Dan Bilzerian who illegally crossed the territory of Azerbaijan and committed unlawful acts.

The Prosecutor General`s Office said Dan Bilzerian was involved in a criminal relationship with persons in Armenia and in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and visited the town of Khankendi and other occupied settlements of Azerbaijan from the territory of Armenia without appropriate documents and without crossing state border check points, violating the Law on State Border and the Migration Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

The investigation also revealed that he was openly firing from guns, grenade launchers, rifles and other firearms, which he illegally obtained in the occupied territories, with the aim of promoting the illegal "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The Serious Crimes Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General`s Office launched a criminal case against him under articles 228.3 (Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms, component parts to it, ammunition, explosives or explosive devices) and 318.2 (Crossing of Azerbaijan’s protected state border without established documents or outside the state border checkpoint).

The arrest warrant was issued for Dan Bilzerian by a court, and an appeal was made to Interpol to declare him internationally wanted.

News.Az

