Criminal case launched against foreign companies operating in Nagorno Karabakh

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office investigated the material submitted by the Foreign Ministry on the illegal economic activities of legal entities in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenian armed forces, said the press service.

The investigations revealed that heads of several companies of Switzerland, Bulgaria, Uruguay, Argentina, Romania and other countries, including the companies Haik Watch and Jewelry Co, Rodino Haskovo JIC, Centro Ceibal, Deccan Gold Mines Ltd and Cosmote Romanian Mobile Telecommunications SA, in 1999-2017, illegally crossed the state border of Azerbaijan several times through Armenia and as an organized group, together with other persons in the occupied territories, created enterprises without state registration envisaged by Azerbaijan’s laws in the Khankandi, Shusha, Lachin, Kalbajar towns and in other settlements.

By conducting these activities, including the use of natural resources and minerals, they caused a large-scale damage obtaining illegal revenues, as well as committed actions aimed at strengthening of the occupation and violation of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

Given the abovementioned facts, the Investigation Department for Grave Crimes of the Prosecutor General’s Office has initiated a criminal case under relevant articles and launched an investigation.

The press service added that in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, as well as the national legislation, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan will continue taking the necessary steps against those involved in illegal economic activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as well as against individuals who cast doubt on Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

