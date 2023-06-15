Croatia beat Netherlands 4-2 in extra time to advance to UEFA Nations League final

Croatia secured a 4-2 win over the Netherlands in extra time on Wednesday to qualify for the UEFA Nations League final, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The Netherlands broke the deadlock at Stadion Feijenoord De Kuip in Rotterdam when Donyell Malen made a close-range finish inside the box in the 34th minute. He was assisted by Mats Wieffer.

Luka Modric won his side a penalty in the 54th minute after he appeared to be taken down by Cody Gakpo.

After a minute, the Croatians leveled the match with a penalty kick from Andrej Kramaric in the 55th minute.

Mario Pasalic netted a 73rd-minute goal for the Croatians with a close-range finish to give them the lead.

Noa Lang scored in the final minutes as the Netherlands fought back from 2-1 down to draw in regular time.

The semifinal went to extra time when the score was 2-2 after 90 minutes.

The Croatians took the lead again in the 98th minute when Bruno Petkovic powered a stunning long-range goal.

Modric converted a penalty kick in the 116th minute and the match ended 4-2.

Croatia will face the winner of the Spain vs. Italy match in Sunday's final.

The Nations League finals are taking place in the Netherlands from June 14-18, starting with the semifinals in Rotterdam on June 14 and Enschede on June 15.

The final match at Stadion Feijenoord and the third-place match at Enschede's FC Twente Stadion will both be held on June 18.

