Croatian president hosts official reception in honor of President Aliyev

President of the Republic of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic has hosted an official reception in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev completed his official visit to the Republic of Croatia.

