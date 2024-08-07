Crypto market shift: What's next for Bitcoin and Ethereum?

+ ↺ − 16 px

At present, the cryptocurrency market continues to show significant activity. The total market capitalization is approximately $1.71 trillion, reflecting the combined value of all cryptocurrencies. The daily trading volume reaches $55.54 billion, indicating a high level of liquidity and trader activity, News.Az reports citing Investing.com .

Bitcoin: Bitcoin leads the market with a dominant share of 51.3%, confirming its importance as the primary cryptocurrency that sets trends and investor sentiment. Recent fluctuations in Bitcoin's price are often linked to changes in the economic policies of major countries and news from the technology world.Ethereum: Ethereum holds the second position with a share of 17.1%. Its importance lies not only in its role as a cryptocurrency but also as a platform for creating decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. The development of second-layer networks (Layer 2) and upcoming network upgrades also attract investor attention.

