Crypto market weekly recap: A crucial turning point for investors and holders

+ ↺ − 16 px

The global cryptocurrency market entered the third week of September 2025 with a series of significant developments spanning regulation, taxation, and institutional adoption, News.az reports

Coupled with renewed optimism over U.S. monetary policy, these changes drove notable rallies across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and major altcoins, reinforcing the sector’s growing integration into global finance.

SEC Approval Sets Stage for ETF Boom in the U.S.

One of the most impactful regulatory decisions came from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which formally approved new generic listing standards for commodity-based exchange-traded products (ETPs) on major stock exchanges, including Nasdaq, NYSE Arca, and Cboe BZX.

Previously, each crypto-related ETF proposal required an individual, case-by-case review under Section 19(b) of the Securities Exchange Act — often leading to lengthy delays or outright rejections. Under the new system, once an exchange establishes a framework that complies with the standards, new crypto ETFs can be listed more swiftly without repeated SEC interventions.

Market analysts suggest this could spark a wave of new crypto ETFs, extending beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum to include funds tied to altcoins, staking products, and blockchain infrastructure baskets. For institutional investors wary of direct crypto custody, ETFs remain an accessible entry point, potentially unlocking billions of dollars in new capital inflows.

UK and U.S. Pursue Regulatory Alignment on Digital Assets

Across the Atlantic, the United Kingdom signaled closer cooperation with the United States on the regulation of cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and tokenized assets. Policymakers in London emphasized the need to harmonize standards with Washington in order to:

Reduce regulatory arbitrage between the two markets.

Enhance cross-border access for financial firms.

Provide greater certainty for institutional investors.

The alignment is seen as part of the UK’s broader strategy to position itself as a global crypto hub, especially as Europe pushes ahead with its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. Industry experts argue that a joint UK-US approach could create a powerful regulatory benchmark, encouraging other jurisdictions to adopt similar rules.

UAE Introduces Comprehensive Crypto Taxation Rules

In the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates unveiled a sweeping tax framework for cryptocurrencies under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). The rules, covering the years 2025 to 2028, mandate that both individuals and businesses report crypto transactions in line with international tax transparency standards developed by the OECD.

While the UAE has long been viewed as a crypto-friendly jurisdiction, officials stressed that the new framework is designed to prevent tax evasion while ensuring compliance with global norms. At the same time, the UAE continues to encourage innovation — positioning itself as a regulatory leader in balancing compliance with growth.

UK FCA Grants Temporary Relief for Crypto Firms

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) added to the week’s regulatory headlines by confirming that crypto firms will be temporarily exempt from the consumer duty regime when comprehensive crypto regulation takes effect in 2026.

The FCA acknowledged that applying traditional consumer protection rules directly to volatile crypto assets may prove impractical. Instead, authorities are drafting a custom regulatory model for the sector, designed to safeguard retail investors while preserving opportunities for innovation. Industry groups welcomed the decision, noting it provides breathing space for firms to prepare for compliance.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Altcoins Rally on Market Optimism

Market sentiment strengthened as expectations grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve may cut interest rates before the end of 2025. Lower rates typically weaken the U.S. dollar and boost risk assets, making crypto more attractive to institutional investors.

Bitcoin (BTC) climbed to its highest point since August, supported by renewed ETF inflows.

Ethereum (ETH) also posted multi-week highs, with demand from both institutional funds and DeFi activity.

Dogecoin (DOGE) surged by more than 16% in a single day amid speculative momentum.

Solana (SOL) and BNB (Binance Coin) saw strong double-digit gains, reflecting capital rotation into major altcoins.

Analysts caution, however, that while the rally reflects macroeconomic optimism, volatility remains elevated and sensitive to Fed policy signals.

Real Estate Sector Embraces Crypto Payments

Adding to the week’s developments in adoption, RAK Properties in the UAE announced a partnership with fintech firm Hubpay that will allow international buyers to purchase beachfront properties using cryptocurrencies.

The initiative is particularly significant given the high-value nature of real estate transactions, demonstrating crypto’s growing role in global capital flows. With Dubai already a magnet for crypto entrepreneurs and investors, the move is expected to enhance the UAE’s reputation as a practical testbed for blockchain-based financial solutions.

Institutional Adoption Accelerates

Beyond regulation and retail use cases, there are growing signs of corporate and institutional adoption of digital assets. Several companies have disclosed plans to allocate a portion of their treasury reserves into Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, viewing them as both a hedge against inflation and a diversification tool.

Financial analysts note that the growing number of ETFs, along with favorable tax regimes in places like the UAE, will make it easier for corporations to integrate digital assets into their balance sheets.

Outlook

Overall, the week’s developments highlight how the global crypto ecosystem is entering a new phase:

Regulators are setting clearer frameworks in the U.S., UK, and UAE.

Markets are responding positively, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins gaining momentum.

Real-world adoption is expanding, from real estate transactions to corporate treasury strategies.

With central bank decisions looming and regulatory frameworks advancing, the coming months are expected to be decisive for the sector’s integration into mainstream finance.

News.Az