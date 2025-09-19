Global crypto market shifts: ETFs approved, Ethereum upgrade nears, altcoins rally

+ ↺ − 16 px

The cryptocurrency market is witnessing fresh momentum as major regulatory approvals and network upgrades shape investor sentiment, News.Az reports.

ETFs for XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin Approved

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has cleared the way for spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to XRP, Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE). The products are set to begin trading in December, potentially channeling billions of dollars in institutional capital into the digital assets sector. Analysts describe the move as a “watershed moment” for mainstream adoption.

Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade Scheduled for December

Ethereum developers confirmed that the Fusaka upgrade will launch on the mainnet this December. The upgrade is expected to double “blob” capacity, lowering transaction costs and boosting scalability. A new round of security bounties has also been launched, signaling the high priority placed on the transition.

Altcoins See Sharp Gains

Smaller tokens are capturing attention with significant 24-hour moves. Trust Wallet Token (TWT) surged more than 30%, while Aster (ASTER) posted gains of over 50%. Other notable performers include Immutable X (IMX) and Avalanche (AVAX), both registering double-digit increases.

Market Leaders Remain Stable

Despite the turbulence among smaller projects, the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization — led by Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Tether, and Solana — remained broadly stable. The total market capitalization currently hovers around US$4.16 trillion, with Bitcoin maintaining a dominant share above 55%.

