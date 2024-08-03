Crypto prices for Aug 3: Bitcoin nears $62K

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crypto prices today have taken an alarmingly bearish turn, raising significant concerns among market participants. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price dipped as low as the $60K level, although it neared $62K as the day longed. Further, Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and Solana prices tanked 4%-7%, in alignment with the broader market trend, News.Az reports citing CoinGape.

The global crypto market cap saw a 4.76% decline to $2.19 trillion today. However, the total crypto market volume increased by 10.72% to $95.22 billion.Here’s a brief look at the leading cryptocurrencies by market cap and their price movements today, August 3.The BTC price cracked 4.31% in the past 24 hours to trade at $61,684.14. Its 24-hour bottoms and tops were recorded as $60,452.02 and $65,468.82, respectively.After nearing the $65K mark as the U.S. employment data came in higher than expected, the coin has regained a bearish movement, sparking speculations. It’s worth noting that the bankrupt firm Genesis moved a whopping $1.5 billion in BTC and ETH amid creditor repayment plans, aligning with the current price movement.Bitcoin’s dominance saw a 0.23% increase over the past day to 55.48%, hinting at the altcoin market’s comparatively poor performance.However, the Bitcoin ETFs saw notable outflows as of August 2, worth $237 million, aligning with the waning price movement. Also, the buying interest for the flagship crypto saw a considerable decrease.Nonetheless, as the day longed, BTC price gained momentum towards the $62K mark, reaching $61,892.29.Meanwhile, the ETH price showed signs of a pullback, falling 5.91% to $2,978.99. Its 24-hour bottoms and peaks were recorded as $2,911.93 and $3,179.4, respectively.As mentioned above, Genesis’ creditor repayment-related transfer falls in line with the coin’s volatile movement. Meanwhile, ETH ETFs recorded over $54 million in outflows as of August 2, further validating the coin’s slumping action.Peter Schiff‘s remarks amid this waning momentum has further sparked investor concerns. The Bitcoin critic claimed ETH is going to $2k amid rising outflows in ETF.The SOL price witnessed a 6.76% dip in value and was trading at $153.22 at press time. Solana’s 24-hour lows and highs were recorded as $149.07 and $167.41, respectively.Despite the recent steep fall of the Solana coin, on-chain metrics have offered bullish support for a potential $200 target retest.The crypto XRP price saw a 4.08% fall in value and is currently trading at $0.5631. XRP’s 24-hour bottoms and tops were recorded to be $0.5446 and $0.5817, respectively. This waning momentum comes against the backdrop of hundreds of millions of XRP unlocked from escrow via Ripple.Simultaneously, Dogecoin price witnessed a 4.45% decrease today, reaching $0.1124. Similarly, Shiba Inu’s price experienced a 5.60% decline to $0.00001465.Further, Pepe coin, WIF, and FLOKI tumbled 8%-13% over the past day, aligning with the broader market trend.

