CSTO doesn't pose threat to Armenia: Kremlin
- 1007272
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/csto-doesn-t-pose-threat-to-armenia-kremlin Copied
There is no threat to Armenia from CSTO, Kremlin press secretary Dmitri Peskov said while commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement that "CSTO is a threat to Armenia's sovereignty", News.Az reports.Peskov said that Moscow strongly disagrees with Pashinyan: "Russia continues and will continue contacts with Armenia. Armenia is a close partner."