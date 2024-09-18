Yandex metrika counter

CSTO doesn't pose threat to Armenia: Kremlin

There is no threat to Armenia from CSTO, Kremlin press secretary Dmitri Peskov said while commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement that "CSTO is a threat to Armenia's sovereignty", News.Az reports.

Peskov said that Moscow strongly disagrees with Pashinyan: "Russia continues and will continue contacts with Armenia. Armenia is a close partner."

