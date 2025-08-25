CSUN women’s soccer edged 1-0 by California Baptist

+ ↺ − 16 px

California Baptist edged CSUN 1-0 on Sunday evening at Matador Soccer Field, with a 15th-minute goal proving to be the difference.

After an early save from CSUN goalkeeper Riley Liebsack on a shot by CBU’s Ava Westlung, the Matadors created pressure with attempts from Cassidy Imperial-Pham and Keilani Claiborne. But the Lancers broke through when Ava Lopez won a ball at midfield and sent it long, allowing Kaylee Hauck to beat Liebsack off her line and slot home the only goal of the match, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

CBU would post the first shot on goal to start the match with Liebsack making save off the foot of Ava Westlung. From there, the Matadors pressed the Lancer defense, leading to a missed shot from Cassidy Imperial-Pham along with a shot on goal from Keilani Claiborne. CSUN maintained possession for most of the early stages of the contest, but CBU would manage to strike first in the 15th minute of action. With the ball played at midfield, Ava Lopez secured the possession in a scrum before sending a long ball through the middle of the field. The play forced Liebsack off her line, leading to Kaylee Hauck breaking from the pack and tapping in the ball into an empty net for a 1-0 lead.

CSUN would spend the rest of the night looking for the equalizer, but the Lancers survived each scoring opportunity. Late in the first half, CSUN earned a corner kick and would get a shot from Paige Califf, but the shot was off target. Canister also had a look at the net in the 42nd minute with her shot saved by goalkeeper Rebecca Winton.

After intermission, Ariana Lopez-Angel recorded the Matadors' first shot of the second period with a long shot that sailed wide while Canister missed as well from the top of the box. Lopez-Angel put a shot on frame in the 71st minute as Winton made another save for CBU. The final 15 minutes featured several offensive attacks from each side as Yasmin Azar was off target for CSUN in the 79th minute while Liebsack a pair of timely saves in the final stages of the contest including a diving block going to her right to negate a shot from Katrina Marsh. CBU would control the clock in the final minutes of action though, taking advantage of a pair of late CSUN fouls in the Matadors' final third to secure the win.

NOTES OF THE GAME

CSUN slips to 1-2-1 overall while CalifornIa Baptist improves to 2-2-0.

The Lancers outshot the Matadors 8-5 and held a 6-3 edge in shots on goal.

CBU recorded four of the five corner kicks in the contest.

A total of 25 fouls were whistled with CBU issued 13 while six total yellow cards were given on the night. The Matadors' Cailey Jackson, Alex Valente, Lia Peterson and Siena Navara were among the group shown yellow cards.

Califf, Valente, Navarra and Sydnely Lipkin each played the full 90 minutes for CSUN.

UP NEXT

CSUN wraps up its homestand on Thursday, Aug. 28 with a matchup with Utah Tech. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. from Matador Soccer Field.

News.Az