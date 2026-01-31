Cunningham’s 29 points lift Pistons past Warriors

Stephen Curry finished with 23 points for his fourth consecutive 20-point outing before leaving the game with soreness in his right knee, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Draymond Green added 15 points, seven assists and seven rebounds, along with his 10th technical foul of the season.

A 3-pointer by Gui Santos with 6:56 remaining pulled Golden State within 117–112, and Buddy Hield followed with a layup at the 6:19 mark to cut the deficit to three. Santos matched his season high with 16 points.

Detroit erupted for 77 points in the first half, the most points Golden State has allowed in any half this season. The Warriors responded with a trademark third-quarter surge, trimming a 20-point deficit to single digits. However, 18 Golden State turnovers proved costly, as the Pistons converted them into 31 points.

Jalen Duren posted 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Duncan Robinson contributed 15 points as Detroit completed a road back-to-back. The Pistons shot an efficient 76% (19 of 25) in the opening quarter and have now won seven of their last nine games following a 114–96 loss at Phoenix on Thursday.

Curry, closely defended throughout the night by Ausar Thompson, shot 7-for-16 over three quarters. The Warriors were returning from a four-game road trip that was originally scheduled to be five games before a Jan. 24 postponement in Minneapolis.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr said center Al Horford will continue starting for the Warriors. Horford made his fourth straight start and finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Just 55 seconds into the game, Green tumbled into the courtside seats along the sideline, later returning to the floor and greeting fans with fist bumps. He reached 8,000 career points midway through the first quarter, moving past Joe Fulks (8,003) into 16th place on the franchise’s all-time scoring list. Green also joined Curry and Klay Thompson as the only Warriors players to make 800 or more 3-pointers.

The Pistons host the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, while the Warriors return home to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.