Curry drops 46 as Warriors rally past Spurs despite Wembanyama’s triple-double

Jimmy Butler added 28 points and eight assists for Golden State, while Moses Moody chipped in 19 points as the Warriors snapped a three-of-four losing stretch.

Wembanyama tallied 31 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists for his fourth career triple-double, just two days after posting 38 points and 12 rebounds in Chicago. Castle joined him with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists — marking the first time in Spurs history that two teammates recorded triple-doubles in the same game.

Despite the milestone, San Antonio suffered its first home loss of the season after three straight victories.

Curry erupted for 29 points in the second half, leading a 76-64 surge that turned the tide for Golden State. His fourth 3-pointer gave the Warriors a 74-73 lead late in the third quarter — their first since the opening minutes. He finished the period with 22 points, hitting 5-of-9 from deep and all nine free throws.

Golden State converted 32 of 36 free throws compared to San Antonio’s 14 of 16.

The Spurs built a 16-point lead in the second quarter behind three alley-oop dunks — two from Luke Kornet and one assisted by Wembanyama to Castle. Wembanyama also extended his streak to 96 consecutive games with at least one block after swatting Draymond Green’s early 3-point attempt.

The Warriors improved to 1-1 on their six-game road trip, while San Antonio continues its homestand with four games remaining.

Up next: The teams face off again on Friday.