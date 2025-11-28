Cyclone Ditwah kills 46, 23 missing in Sri Lanka

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cyclone Ditwah swept across Sri Lanka on Friday, leaving 46 people dead and 23 others missing, officials said. Torrential rainfall exceeding 300 mm (11.8 inches) triggered landslides, with the eastern and central regions hardest hit.

Authorities evacuated 43,991 people to schools and public shelters, including families stranded on rooftops. Schools remained closed, train services were suspended, and the Colombo Stock Exchange halted trading early, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Rescue efforts continue, but officials say some villages remain inaccessible due to blocked roads. The Disaster Management Centre is working to reach affected communities and ensure safety. Flights at Colombo’s main airport may be diverted to southern India if conditions worsen, and six international flights have already been rerouted.

