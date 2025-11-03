Yandex metrika counter

Czech parties ANO, SPD and Motorists ink coalition deal
Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis' ANO party on Monday signed a coalition agreement with the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) and the Motorists, paving the way for a new government, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Babis and his ANO party won the country's parliamentary election in October.

He was officially tasked by Czech President Petr Pavel to form a new government, which Babis expects to finish by mid-December.

New members of the parliament will also meet for their first session on Monday.


