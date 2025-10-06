Dacia unveils budget EV prototype to challenge Chinese brands

Renault’s budget brand Dacia on Monday revealed a prototype electric mini-car that could be priced under 15,000 euros ($17,625), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move positions Dacia to compete directly with low-cost Chinese electric vehicles in the growing EV market.

The "Hipster Concept", which could go into production if the European Union agrees to create a new small car category, is tiny, only 3 metres (9.84 ft) long and weighing less than 800 kg (1,763.7 lb). The shortest car on the market in Europe today, Leapmotor's T03 city car, is 62 cm longer.

The Hipster is "a concept of Dacia's bold vision for local, affordable and everyday mobility," said Dacia's CEO Katrin Adt, who recently moved from Mercedes-Benz. "If the opportunity to mass produce it arises, we are ready."

The boxy three-door Hipster's maximum speed would be around 90 km per hour (55.92 mph) and it would have a range of 150 km. According to data from Dacia, the average car travels under 40 km daily at an average speed of 56 km per hour.