Daily virus recoveries surpass new cases in Turkey

After witnessing a resurgence in COVID-19 infection numbers, Turkey reported Monday that daily coronavirus recoveries have surpassed new cases for the first time in more than a month.

According to the Health Ministry, 1,412 new cases were identified in more than 115,000 tests carried out over the past 24 hours, while 1,422 patients were declared free of the coronavirus.

With Monday’s numbers, the total number of coronavirus cases since the beginning of the outbreak increased to 315,845, while the number of recoveries stood at 277,052.

Meanwhile, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country increased to 8,062 with 65 new fatalities.

“Our recoveries have surpassed new cases for the first time in a while. We identified 1,412 new patients today. We are sure the measures will pay off. Let’s mind the precautions and fight the virus together until its defeated,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter.

After going through the worst of the outbreak and managing to lower the number of daily cases below 1,000, Turkey has been witnessing a resurgence in new infections.

In an effort to halt the steadily rising infection rates, the government introduced several measures. It made wearing masks outside mandatory across all provinces and began running mass transit at a reduced capacity.

The Education Ministry also scrapped its plans to fully reopen schools, opting for a partial opening with only kindergarteners and first-graders going back to the classrooms, while the rest will continue their education online.

(c) Daily Sabah

