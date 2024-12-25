Damascus warns Iran against sowing chaos in Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

The government in Damascus warns Iran against attempts to spread chaos in Syria, said Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, the minister of foreign affairs in Syria’s transitional government.

"Iran needs to respect the will of the people of Syria, as well as its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Iran should not intervene into our domestic affairs," the Al Watan portal quoted him as saying, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "We warn them against spreading chaos in Syria," al-Shibani added.On November 27, armed opposition groups launched a large-scale offensive against government forces in Aleppo and Idlib governorates. By the evening of December 7, opponents of Syrian President Bashar Assad had captured several major cities, including Aleppo, Hama, Deir ez-Zor, Deraa, and Homs. They entered Damascus on December 8, prompting Syrian army units to withdraw from the city.On December 10, Mohammed al-Bashir, who since January 2024 led the so-called Salvation Government in Idlib province, announced his appointment as interim prime minister. The transitional period will last until March 1, 2025.

News.Az