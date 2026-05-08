Israeli drone strike kills paramedic in Southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

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A fresh wave of violence in southern Lebanon has raised new concerns over the fragility of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, after an Israeli drone strike killed two people, including a paramedic.

The attack, reported on Friday by Lebanon’s National News Agency, struck a road connecting Kfar Shuba and Kfar Hamam in the Hasbaya district. Among the dead was Hafez Yahya, a paramedic, alongside another civilian resident, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The incident comes despite an internationally announced ceasefire agreement reached on April 17 and later extended until May 17. However, reports from Lebanon indicate that Israeli strikes have continued almost daily, underscoring ongoing tensions along the border.

The escalation takes place against the backdrop of a prolonged and devastating conflict. Since March 2, Israeli military operations in Lebanon have reportedly killed at least 2,727 people, injured 8,438, and displaced more than 1.6 million residents, roughly one-fifth of the country’s population, according to the latest official figures cited by Lebanese authorities.

The broader conflict has also reshaped control in the south. Israeli forces continue to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, including territories held for decades and additional zones seized during the 2023–2024 war period. Reports also suggest that Israeli forces have advanced up to 10 kilometers inside the southern border region during the ongoing conflict.

Despite diplomatic efforts to stabilize the situation, the continued strikes highlight how fragile the ceasefire remains on the ground, with civilians and emergency workers increasingly caught in the crossfire.

News.Az