Danish, Spanish PMs arrive in Kyiv

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez arrived in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Thursday, according to a statement from the Danish government office published on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The Danish and Spanish premiers will hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the talks, the parties will discuss the situation in Ukraine, further aid to Kyiv, and the human rights situation.

Mette Frederiksen said she will assure Vladimir Zelensky that Denmark will continue to help Ukraine and that Western countries are united in supporting the Ukrainian people.

News.Az