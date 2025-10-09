Danish wind giant Orsted to slash 25% of workforce

+ ↺ − 16 px

Danish offshore wind energy leader Orsted announced on Thursday that it will reduce its workforce by 2,000 employees, representing a quarter of its staff, by 2027.

The decision comes as the company faces challenges in its U.S. operations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The company said it needed to focus more on its European business and offshore wind, as well as improve its competitiveness.

"We're committed to maintaining our position as a market leader in offshore wind, and we need to ensure that offshore wind becomes a key element of Europe's future energy mix and green transition," chief executive Rasmus Errboe said in a statement.

"Therefore, we also need to reduce our costs for developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms to strengthen our competitiveness," he added.

The company said its global workforce would fall from 8,000 today to 6,000 by the end of 2027 "through natural attrition, a reduction of positions, divestment, outsourcing, and redundancies."

Orsted said Monday it had raised $9.4 billion in a rights issue aimed at bolstering the struggling company amid US President Donald Trump's opposition to the wind power sector.

News.Az