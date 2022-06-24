Date of next meeting of Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation commission under discussion: Russian FM
- 24 Jun 2022 14:17
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 174700
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/date-of-next-meeting-of-azerbaijan-armenia-border-delimitation-commission-under-discussion-russian-fm Copied
The second meeting of the Commission on the delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border has been agreed upon in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
Lavrov made the remarks while speaking at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.
The top Russian diplomat noted that the date of the next meeting of the Commission is currently being discussed.