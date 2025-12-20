Date of next meeting of Azerbaijan-Montenegro Joint Commission announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev, who also co-chairs the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Montenegro, met with a delegation led by Montenegro’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ervin Ibrahimović in Baku on Saturday to discuss the role of the commission in advancing bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Babayev noted that the joint commission serves as an important platform for translating political will into concrete economic results, News.Az reports, citing Ministry of Finance.

It was also stated that the agenda of the commission’s next meeting, scheduled for March 2026, will cover a wide range of issues, including trade diversification, investment in the non-oil sector, green energy, tourism, infrastructure development, and cooperation in the field of small and medium sized businesses.

