Dates of next Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix announced

Dates of next Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix announced

The next Azerbaijan Grand Prix of Formula 1 is to be held in Baku in June 2020, said Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, Trend reports.

“The new Formula 1 schedule has not yet been made public. Most likely, the schedule will be approved on June 7 of the coming year,” he said.

The SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix Formula 1 Race was held in Baku on April 26-28, 2019. The race was won by Valtteri Bottas of the German team Mercedes.

News.Az


