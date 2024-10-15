Davante Adams joins New York Jets in Blockbuster NFL trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a major NFL shakeup, wide receiver Davante Adams is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders and heading to the New York Jets. This trade reunites Adams with his former Green Bay Packers teammate, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, raising expectations for the Jets as they aim for a deep playoff run, News.Az reports.

Adams' tenure with the Raiders ends after two-and-a-half seasons, during which he posted two 1,000-yard campaigns and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2022. Despite his efforts, the Raiders struggled to find consistent success, prompting this high-profile move.The Jets acquire Adams with the hopes of turning him into a long-term asset, absorbing a significant part of his five-year, $140 million contract, originally signed in 2022. Although none of the remaining money is guaranteed, the Jets will inherit the following financial obligations:2024: $11.59 million2025: $36.25 million2026: $36.25 millionWhile the contract's remaining total could reach $84.09 million, the Jets retain flexibility. They could release Adams after the 2024 season without financial repercussions, or restructure his contract to reduce future salary cap hits.This trade highlights the Jets' commitment to building a competitive team. Giving up a conditional third-round pick signals that they view Adams, now 32 years old, as a key piece of their future plans. A contract extension or restructure seems likely to ensure Adams remains a central part of their offensive strategy.With Adams on board, the Jets strengthen their receiving corps, reigniting hopes for a successful postseason push under Rodgers' leadership. Fans now eagerly await the duo’s on-field reunion as the Jets aim to make waves in the AFC.

News.Az