Day of Azerbaijan announced in Washington

Washington city mayor Muriel Bowser signed a declaration in connection with the centenary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

According to the declaration, on May 28, 1918, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic became the first secular parliamentary democracy in the Muslim world.

The declaration reads that over the last quarter century, the Republic of Azerbaijan has become a staunch ally and strategic partner of the United States of America in the Caspian region.

The document also emphasizes that the Embassy of Azerbaijan has partnered with Washington DC and contributes to the educational and cultural diversity of the city.

The Bowser declaration says that on May 28, millions of Azerbaijanis around the globe, including thousands in the United States of America, observe May 28th as the National Day of Azerbaijan.

