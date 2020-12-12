Day of Remembrance of National Leader Heydar Aliyev marked in Azerbaijani Army (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 12, several events on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance of National Leader Heydar Aliyev were held in all types of troops, including the Combined Arms Army, military units deployed in the liberated territories, Army Corps and formations, special military educational and military medical institutions of the Azerbaijan Army.

During the events, the blessed memory of the Great Leader was honored with observing a minute of silence, and flowers were laid at his monument.

News.Az