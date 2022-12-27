Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis marked in Uzbekistan (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Uzbekistan-based Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev hosted an event dedicated to December 31 – the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan, the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, the Union of Journalists of Uzbekistan, scientific, cultural and art figures of Uzbekistan, local Azerbaijanis, university teachers and students, as well as journalists, took part in the event, the Azerbaijan Cultural Center told News.Az.

The participants first laid flowers at the statue of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev outside the Azerbaijan Cultural Center to honour his memory.

Speaking at the event, Samir Abbasov, Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, gave information about the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis. He noted that December 31 was proclaimed as the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis by the decision of national leader Heydar Aliyev at the first meeting of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on December 16, 1991. The diplomat said that the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis is marked by more than 50 million Azerbaijanis living in over 70 countries.

Abbasov emphasized that the year 2022 was also successful for Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations. He recalled that this year Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev paid three visits to Uzbekistan and the relations between the two countries reached the level of strategic alliance.

The diplomat also spoke about the projects implemented in Azerbaijan during the ‘Year of Shusha’.

Furthermore, he pointed out the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions.

Addressing the event, Akbar Magdiyev, an official of the Union of Journalists of Uzbekistan and a famous journalist, stated that relations between the two countries in the fields of culture and journalism continue to expand dynamically.

Erkin Nuriddinov, Executive Director of the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, in his speech praised the friendship and cooperation between the two countries. He noted that the World Tourism Agency declared the Uzbek city of Samarkand as the world’s tourism capital for 2023, and the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) named the Azerbaijani city of Shusha the cultural capital of the Turkic world.

A ceremony of awarding the winner of the competition for Azerbaijan declared in Uzbekistan in 2022 was held as part of the event.

The event also featured a musical program.

News.Az