D.C. Attorney General sues to block federal takeover of police department

Washington, D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb has filed a federal lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s attempt to take control of the city’s police department.

The lawsuit seeks a court ruling that the federal takeover is illegal. Trump announced Monday that hundreds of National Guard troops would be deployed to the capital and that he would temporarily assume control of the Metropolitan Police Department, citing a crime emergency—despite official statistics showing a decline in violent crime, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Schwalb argues the move violates local authority and the Home Rule Act, setting up a legal battle over the city’s governance and policing.

