Deadly listeria outbreak tied to prepared pasta products expands in US

In total, the outbreak has spread across 18 states, sickening 27 people and resulting in six deaths and one fetal loss, according to the latest FDA update, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The recalled ready-to-eat pasta salads and prepared meals were supplied by Nate's Fine Foods and sold at major grocery chains nationwide, including Trader Joe's, Sprouts Farmers Market, Kroger and Walmart.

Listeria, per the CDC, is "a bacteria that can contaminate many foods." Those who consume the contaminated items begin experiencing symptoms as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.