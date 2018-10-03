Deadly shooting in Ankara: two killed, one injured

The dead and injured are Turkish citizens

As a result of a shooting in Ankara, two people died and one more person got injured, Turkish media reported on Oct. 3.

The shooting occurred between two groups of unknowns.

Reasons and details of the incident are not reported.

A criminal case has been opened and the investigation is underway.

