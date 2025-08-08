Dean Cain, former ‘Superman’ actor and Trump supporter, to become honorary ICE officer

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dean Cain, best known for playing Superman in the 1990s TV series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”, will be sworn in next month as an honorary officer with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin linked the appointment to Cain’s superhero past, saying, “Superman is encouraging Americans to become real-life superheroes,” News.Az reports, citing AP News.

Cain, 59, told Fox News he has already discussed the role with ICE and has previously served as a sworn deputy sheriff and reserve police officer. He also recently posted a video urging Americans to join ICE, which is ramping up recruitment after receiving significant new funding from Congress.

It remains unclear what responsibilities Cain will have in his honorary position. A vocal conservative, Cain has endorsed Donald Trump in three presidential elections.

News.Az