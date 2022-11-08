Dear Azerbaijan gained a real victory in Karabakh - Mustafa Shentop

+ ↺ − 16 px

The chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Shentop congratulated the Azerbaijani people, the chairman wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

“We congratulate brotherly country Azerbaijan on November 8 Victory Day, and on this glorious day, I remember with mercy the children of the motherland who fell to the ground for the motherland, call to prayer and independence. Praise be to God that Dear Azerbaijan won 4a real victory in Karabakh, may the glory of this day last until the end of the day.”

News.Az