Death toll from building collapse in Lebanon climbs to 9

The death toll from the collapse of an old residential building in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli has risen to nine, authorities announced.

The five-story building collapsed earlier in the day in Tripoli’s Bab al-Tabbaneh neighborhood, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Search and rescue operations are continuing at the site.

Imad Khreich, director general of the Lebanese Civil Defense, told reporters that 15 people have been pulled from the rubble, including six who were rescued alive.

Rescue teams are still attempting to reach around eight people believed to be trapped beneath the debris.

Tripoli Mayor Abdel Hamid Karimeh earlier said that six people were killed and seven others injured in the collapse.

