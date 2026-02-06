Death toll from Pakistan mosque blast rises to 31

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 31 people were killed and 169 were injured after an explosion ripped through a mosque during Friday prayers in Islamabad, Pakistan, said a district administration spokesperson.

The explosion occurred at Khadijah al-Kubra Mosque in the Tarlai area of the federal capital, News.Az reports, citing Dawn.

Images from the site showed bloodied bodies lying on the carpeted floor surrounded by shards of glass, debris and panicked worshippers.

Dozens more wounded were lying in the garden outside the mosque as people called for help.

Islamabad Capital Territory Police Spokesperson Taqi Jawad said it was too soon to ascertain the nature of the blast. However, he indicated that the signs pointed to a suicide bomber.

The district administration spokesperson said the site of the blast has been completely sealed off by security personnel, and added that assistant commissioners have been assigned to oversee the treatment of the injured at various hospitals.

