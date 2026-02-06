At least 15 killed in mosque blast in Pakistan’s Islamabad

At least 15 people were killed and over 80 others were injured after a blast hit a mosque in Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, on Friday afternoon

The explosion occurred at a mosque in the Tarlai area of the federal capital. Police and Rescue 1122 personnel reached the site of the incident and initiated rescue operations, News.Az reports, citing Dawn.

The attack occurred during the two-day official visit of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Islamabad Capital Territory Police Spokesperson Taqi Jawad said it was too soon to ascertain the nature of the blast and forensics teams would need to determine whether it was a suicide or a planted bomb.

An emergency was also imposed at the federal capital’s Polyclinic, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), and CDA Hospital.

On the directives of the executive director (ED) Pims, an emergency has been enforced at the hospital, a spokesperson confirmed to Dawn.

The main emergency, orthopaedic, burn centre, and neurology departments have been activated, he added. The injured are being shifted to Pims and Polyclinic Hospital.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry strongly condemned the attack in a post on social media platform X, expressing grief over the loss of lives in the “cowardly act”.

He extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

“Such acts of terrorism cannot dampen the morale of the nation. The need of the hour is that we all stand united for peace, tolerance, and stability, and express solidarity with law enforcement agencies,” the minister stressed.

News.Az