Death toll in Israel’s war on Gaza surpasses 60,000 amid dire famine conditions

As of July 29, 2025, at least 60,034 Palestinians have been killed since the outbreak of war in Gaza in October 2023, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health. The grim milestone comes alongside escalating famine conditions, with at least 147 deaths directly linked to starvation.

Palestinians continue to face extreme hardship as aid deliveries remain severely limited. Recent footage shows Palestinians returning with aid parcels along the coastal path near Beit Lahia after trucks entered Gaza via the northern Zikim border crossing, still under Israeli siege, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a global hunger monitoring body, warned that Gaza is experiencing the “worst-case scenario of famine.” One in three people in the region are going days without food, and malnutrition rates have surged dramatically. Between April and mid-July, over 20,000 children were admitted for treatment of acute malnutrition, including more than 3,000 severely malnourished.

Medical sources report that at least 83 Palestinians, including 33 aid seekers, were killed in recent attacks despite temporary pauses to allow humanitarian aid delivery. Residents describe one of the bloodiest nights in weeks, with Israeli forces employing tanks, drones, and booby-trapped robots.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the ongoing humanitarian disaster, demanding unrestricted aid access and calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire. “The trickle of aid must become an ocean,” Guterres said, emphasizing the urgent need for food, water, medicine, and fuel to reach Gaza.

UN Women executive director Sima Bahous highlighted the devastating impact on women and girls, stating that one million face “the unthinkable choice” between starvation or risking their lives to find food.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue firing on Palestinians near aid distribution points, including locations managed by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Aid workers and civilians report injuries and shootings at these critical sites.

International responses include the United Kingdom’s first airdrop of aid into Gaza, delivering half a million pounds of lifesaving supplies, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer warning of possible recognition of the State of Palestine if Israel does not commit to peace. France has also announced plans to airdrop 40 tonnes of aid in coordination with Jordan.

Humanitarian groups caution that airdrops are insufficient and call for open border crossings to ensure aid reaches those in desperate need.

This escalating crisis marks one of the most severe humanitarian emergencies in recent history, underscoring the urgent need for global action to end the conflict and alleviate suffering in Gaza.

News.Az