Death toll in Ternopil rises to 31 after Russian missile strike

The death toll from the Russian missile attack on Ternopil has climbed to 31, after rescuers recovered the bodies of three more victims — a woman and two children — during ongoing search and rescue operations on Friday, the National Police of Ukraine reported.





According to officials, the latest discoveries were made around noon, as emergency crews continued clearing debris from the destroyed residential building hit in the strike. Among the 31 people killed are six children. The number of injured has risen to 94, including 18 children, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emergency services remain at the scene, working around the clock to locate survivors and assist residents. Police psychologists and specialists from other agencies are providing immediate psychological support to affected families.

Authorities said efforts to identify the victims and to find those still listed as missing are continuing.

