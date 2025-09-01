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Ternopil
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On November 19, 2025, the western Ukrainian city of Ternopil was struck by a Russian missile attack targeting residential buildings, resulting in extensive loss of life and property. The attack, which occurred over 500 kilometers from the front line, underscores the increasing reach of Russian strikes into areas previously considered relatively safe.09 Dec 2025-10:59
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The death toll from the Russian missile attack on Ternopil has climbed to 31, after rescuers recovered the bodies of three more victims — a woman and two children — during ongoing search and rescue operations on Friday, the National Police of Ukraine reported.
21 Nov 2025-15:46
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that 22 people remain missing following a Russian strike on the western city of Ternopil on Wednesday.20 Nov 2025-12:12
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At least 19 people were killed and 66 others injured after a Russian strike hit residential buildings in the western Ukrainian city of Ternopil early Wednesday, authorities confirmed.19 Nov 2025-17:27
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EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova has condemned Russia’s massive overnight attack on Ukraine, describing the situation in Ternopil as “real hell” after a deadly strike left multiple casualties.19 Nov 2025-16:15
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At least nine people were killed in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Ternopil, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Wednesday.19 Nov 2025-13:19
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Western Ukraine came under heavy attack early Wednesday as Russian forces launched another massive combined strike targeting the Lviv and Ternopil regions. According to the Lviv Regional Military Administration and national broadcaster Suspilne, multiple waves of drones and missiles were detected overnight as air-raid alerts sounded across the western part of the country.19 Nov 2025-09:30
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